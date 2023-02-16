Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ikego Elementary School firefly day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230216-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 16, 2023) - A Pacific Update highlighting Ikego Elementary School's firefly day. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 20:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 873780
    VIRIN: 230216-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_109463156
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ikego Elementary School firefly day, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Elementary School
    Students
    CFAY
    Firefly

