    U.S. Navy Divers and and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Conduct SnowCrab-EX 23-1

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Feb. 13, 2023) – U.S. Navy Divers and and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians Conduct Cold Weather Training in Ferrell Lake in Little Falls, Minnesota, Feb. 13, 2023 during Snow Crab Exercise 23-1, an exercise designed to test and evaluate U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal’s (EOD) and Navy Diver’s capabilities and equipment in a simulated Arctic environment and improve combat effectiveness. Navy EOD and Navy Divers are part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force (NECF), enabling the U.S. Navy Fleet by clearing and protecting the battlespace. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Nowak/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873778
    VIRIN: 230216-N-PS818-2001
    Filename: DOD_109463153
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Divers
    Cold Weather Training
    Navy
    EOD
    SNOWCRAB

