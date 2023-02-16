Arizona@Work Youth Services visit to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on February 16, 2023. The group learned about YPG’s mission and talked with multiple members of the workforce before getting an up close and personal look at some of the aircraft used to support developmental testing on a daily basis.



“I’ve never really seen anything like this-- seeing it up close gives me a shock a little bit,” said Jose Garcia. “It definitely opens up your eyes to potential careers.”



The students enjoyed their visit.



“They were really excited,” said Norma Avila, Program Development Coordinator for Arizona@Work. “The staff here made them feel so comfortable and gave them good advice about what they need to do to get a position here.”