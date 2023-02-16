Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona@Work Youth Services visit to U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Young adults participating in Arizona@Work’s Youth Services program visited U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground on February 16, 2023. The group learned about YPG’s mission and talked with multiple members of the workforce before getting an up close and personal look at some of the aircraft used to support developmental testing on a daily basis.

    “I’ve never really seen anything like this-- seeing it up close gives me a shock a little bit,” said Jose Garcia. “It definitely opens up your eyes to potential careers.”

    The students enjoyed their visit.

    “They were really excited,” said Norma Avila, Program Development Coordinator for Arizona@Work. “The staff here made them feel so comfortable and gave them good advice about what they need to do to get a position here.”

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 17:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873760
    VIRIN: 230216-A-IK096-185
    Filename: DOD_109462878
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

