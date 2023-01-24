Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News Dispatch - AMC OIB Modernization War Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Video by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Marion Whicker, executive deputy to the commanding general; and Timothy Goddette, deputy assistant secretary of the Army, assembled organic industrial base leaders during the Jan. 24-26 AMC OIB Modernization War Game at
    Redstone Arsenal. The war game provided leaders with a visualization of the challenges and opportunities of facility and process modernization.

    (U.S. Army Video by Eben Boothby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 15:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 873747
    VIRIN: 230124-A-NF979-825
    Filename: DOD_109462758
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC OIB Modernization Wargame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT