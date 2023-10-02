Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Creed Series: Part 2

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. David Soflin 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.

    "Acknowledging that a Ranger is a more elite Soldier, who arrives at the cutting edge of battle by land, sea, or air, I accept the fact that as a Ranger, my country expects me to move further, faster, and fight harder than any other Soldier." - Second Stanza of the Ranger Creed

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 14:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 873735
    VIRIN: 230210-A-YY556-001
    Filename: DOD_109462580
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ranger Creed Series: Part 2, by SGT David Soflin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rangers
    SOF
    Special Operations
    75th Ranger Regiment
    U.S. Army

