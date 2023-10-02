The Ranger Creed has been a guiding force for the 75th Ranger Regiment since its formation in 1974, and serves as a hallmark for the spirit, discipline, and duty that all Rangers are expected to foster in themselves and their team.
"Acknowledging that a Ranger is a more elite Soldier, who arrives at the cutting edge of battle by land, sea, or air, I accept the fact that as a Ranger, my country expects me to move further, faster, and fight harder than any other Soldier." - Second Stanza of the Ranger Creed
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 14:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|873735
|VIRIN:
|230210-A-YY556-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109462580
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ranger Creed Series: Part 2, by SGT David Soflin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT