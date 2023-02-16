Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Celebrates Engineers Week 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrates National Engineers Week 2023 by highlighting the contributions USACE is doing in creating the future for our nation through supporting the construction of 21st Century Schools for the Department of Defense Education Activity, working to tackle storm risk mitigation for coastal communities, and working with our nation's ports to make sure they are deep enough to handle the ships of the future.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

