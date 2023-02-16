USACE Celebrates Engineers Week 2023

Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers celebrates National Engineers Week 2023 by highlighting the contributions USACE is doing in creating the future for our nation through supporting the construction of 21st Century Schools for the Department of Defense Education Activity, working to tackle storm risk mitigation for coastal communities, and working with our nation's ports to make sure they are deep enough to handle the ships of the future.
|02.16.2023
|02.16.2023 13:51
|Package
|873732
|230216-A-OI229-996
|DOD_109462509
|00:08:13
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|0
|0
