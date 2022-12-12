Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    343rd Training Squadron Train Security Forces Trainees on the M18

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Security forces trainees in the 343rd Training Squadron train on the M18 pistol at Joint Base San Antonio - Chapman Training Annex, Dec. 12, 2022. Combat arms units across the Air Force have replaced the M9 pistols which had been in use since the mid-1980s. The M18 is lighter with a more consistent trigger pull and adjustable grips for large and small hands. (U.S. Air Force video by Tenelle Marshall)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873728
    VIRIN: 221212-F-RX305-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_109462478
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    SFS
    Pistol
    Ready
    Combat Arms
    M18
    343rd TRS

