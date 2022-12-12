343rd Training Squadron Train Security Forces Trainees on the M18

Security forces trainees in the 343rd Training Squadron train on the M18 pistol at Joint Base San Antonio - Chapman Training Annex, Dec. 12, 2022. Combat arms units across the Air Force have replaced the M9 pistols which had been in use since the mid-1980s. The M18 is lighter with a more consistent trigger pull and adjustable grips for large and small hands. (U.S. Air Force video by Tenelle Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873728
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-RX305-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109462478
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
