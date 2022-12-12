343rd Training Squadron Train Security Forces Trainees on the M18

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Security forces trainees in the 343rd Training Squadron train on the M18 pistol at Joint Base San Antonio - Chapman Training Annex, Dec. 12, 2022. Combat arms units across the Air Force have replaced the M9 pistols which had been in use since the mid-1980s. The M18 is lighter with a more consistent trigger pull and adjustable grips for large and small hands. (U.S. Air Force video by Tenelle Marshall)