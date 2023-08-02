Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Herk Werx Innovation Lab

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Wagner talks about Little Rock Air Force Base's Herk Werx innovation lab. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Isaiah Miller)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873727
    VIRIN: 230208-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_109462468
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Herk Werx Innovation Lab, by SrA Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    innovation
    Herk Nation
    accelerate change
    HerkWERX
    Herk Werx

