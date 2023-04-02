Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. McCorvey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DOUGLAS, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2023

    Video by Ronald Bell 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. Horace McCorvey discuss why he joined the Army on Feb. 4, 2023 at Fort Douglas, Utah. Col. Horace McCorvey also talked about his experience and what he would like his legacy to be.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873712
    VIRIN: 230204-D-LX804-877
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109462244
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT DOUGLAS, UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. McCorvey, by Ronald Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT