Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Acquisition Personnel Resource Kit for Preventing Trafficking in Department of Defense Contracting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Video by Marcela Jimenez 

    Combating Trafficking in Persons

    Acquisition Personnel Resource Kit for Preventing Trafficking in Department of Defense Contracting

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 873711
    VIRIN: 230216-O-SR256-864
    Filename: DOD_109462211
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acquisition Personnel Resource Kit for Preventing Trafficking in Department of Defense Contracting, by Marcela Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTIP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT