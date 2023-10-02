Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMC Best Leader Competition FY23

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    25 Competitors from TAMC, Headquarters, & Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, from junior officer to junior enlisted competed in the Best Leader Competition from 10th Feb – 11th Feb.

    The Soldiers had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT to events that tested their military fitness, technical competence, and leadership abilities. Congratulations to all the competitors.

    The following six soldiers will be moving onto the MRC-P Best Leader Competition in March: 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams, Staff Sgt. Aaron Angulo, Cpl. Elijah Sells, Spc. Jonathan Regalado, Pfc. Jeremy Rivera Figueroa,
    and Spc. Jacalyn Overdier.

    Best Leader Competition Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p867738756
    Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p940030874

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873710
    VIRIN: 230210-O-QQ208-242
    Filename: DOD_109462201
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAMC Best Leader Competition FY23, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

