TAMC Best Leader Competition FY23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873710" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

25 Competitors from TAMC, Headquarters, & Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, from junior officer to junior enlisted competed in the Best Leader Competition from 10th Feb – 11th Feb.



The Soldiers had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT to events that tested their military fitness, technical competence, and leadership abilities. Congratulations to all the competitors.



The following six soldiers will be moving onto the MRC-P Best Leader Competition in March: 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams, Staff Sgt. Aaron Angulo, Cpl. Elijah Sells, Spc. Jonathan Regalado, Pfc. Jeremy Rivera Figueroa,

and Spc. Jacalyn Overdier.



Best Leader Competition Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p867738756

Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p940030874