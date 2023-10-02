TAMC Best Leader Competition FY23

25 Competitors from TAMC, Headquarters, & Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic, from junior officer to junior enlisted competed in the Best Leader Competition from 10th Feb – 11th Feb.
The Soldiers had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT to events that tested their military fitness, technical competence, and leadership abilities. Congratulations to all the competitors.
The following six soldiers will be moving onto the MRC-P Best Leader Competition in March: 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams, Staff Sgt. Aaron Angulo, Cpl. Elijah Sells, Spc. Jonathan Regalado, Pfc. Jeremy Rivera Figueroa,
and Spc. Jacalyn Overdier.
Best Leader Competition Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p867738756
Best Leader Competition Awards Ceremony Image Link: https://triplerarmymedicalcenter.zenfolio.com/p940030874
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873710
|VIRIN:
|230210-O-QQ208-242
|Filename:
|DOD_109462201
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
