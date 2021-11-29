Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO’s Top Gun puts fighter pilots to the test (it)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    11.29.2021

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Welcome to NATO’s ‘Top Gun’, where Allied fighter pilots team up against a series of complex scenarios.
    Synopsis

    The skies above Albacete, Spain roar with jet noise as NATO’s best fighter pilots take part in the Tactical Leadership Programme (TLP), a school often referred to as ‘NATO’s Top Gun.’
    TLP gives an international twist to the US Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, also known as TOPGUN, a proving ground for fighter pilots who wish to test their mettle. At this course, the focus is on learning how to work together, merging tactics and capabilities to make a stronger multinational fighting force.
    Over the course of four weeks, TLP students must plan, fly and debrief their missions, often on short notice. This teaches pilots to manage stress while responding to increasingly complex scenarios that factor in modern adversary tactics, like electronic warfare. Through the long days and nights, TLP forges Allied pilots into a single, multinational team, capable of taking on even the most difficult tasks.
    The Tactical Leadership Programme was founded by six NATO Allies in 1978, in what was then the Federal Republic of Germany. Today, 10 Allies - Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States of America - fly from Los Llanos Air Base in Albacete, sharing the latest in tactics and techniques to raise the overall effectiveness of Allied air forces.
    Transcript

    Captain Ioannou
    Hellenic Air Force

    You climb, dogfight. I mean, is there anything more exciting than this?”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO’S BEST FIGHTER PILOTS

    HAVE THEIR OWN ‘TOP GUN’

    WHERE THEY PUT THEIR SKILLS TO THE TEST


    —SOUNDBITES IN ENGLISH —

    Major Daniele Marmiroli
    Instructor, Tactical Leadership Programme

    “Here, we train the participant to plan for a different type of mission and different scenarios. In one day, they will plan the mission, they will fly the mission and they will debrief the mission.”

    Captain Ioannou
    Hellenic Air Force

    “I think it’s very intense. There are long days of work. We understand how each other thinks, so in that way, we can fight together.”

    PILOTS FROM ACROSS THE ALLIANCE

    LEARN HOW TO CONDUCT MULTINATIONAL MISSIONS

    AND BETTER PROTECT NATO ALLIES

    Major Quentin
    French Air and Space Force

    “We all have a common culture. Well, a fighter pilot has to have a kind of perfect mix between being very humble, but at the same time there is also the need to have the will to win. We need to have a kind of a winner’s spirit. Because we face challenges, and if you don’t want to win, you won’t make it of course.”

    Captain Ioannou
    Hellenic Air Force

    “When you snap the afterburner in and you take off, it’s the most intense and exciting thing that can happen in your life.”

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of the US Department of Defense and the French Air and Space Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2021
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873706
    VIRIN: 230216-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109462169
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT