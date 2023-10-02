Google Analytics Quick Start Guide (V-1)

Google Analytics Quick Start Guide is a training video to introduce AFPIMS users to the new approach to the analytics to their AFPIMS sites.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873704
|VIRIN:
|230210-D-BK064-196
|Filename:
|DOD_109462120
|Length:
|00:11:09
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
