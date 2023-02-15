Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My ASC Story: CPT Ego Ekenta

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    CPT Ego Ekenta has had many duty stations, but she says ASC is one of her best. During her time at ASC, she has witnessed the huge importance of ASC's mission. She learned that wherever a Soldier is, ASC is there too, driving and supporting all logistics elements throughout the Army.

    Logistics
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command

