My ASC Story: CPT Ego Ekenta

CPT Ego Ekenta has had many duty stations, but she says ASC is one of her best. During her time at ASC, she has witnessed the huge importance of ASC's mission. She learned that wherever a Soldier is, ASC is there too, driving and supporting all logistics elements throughout the Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873696
|VIRIN:
|230215-A-IK992-109
|Filename:
|DOD_109461918
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
