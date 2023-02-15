U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Supply Drop Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873687" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks from the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, are loaded with humanitarian aid and supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. Aid and supplies were offloaded to Turkish authorities at Pazarcik, Türkiye. 1AD CAB provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), U.S. Sixth Fleet, and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts.