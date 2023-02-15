Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Supply Drop Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye

    TURKEY

    02.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Wright 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks from the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, are loaded with humanitarian aid and supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. Aid and supplies were offloaded to Turkish authorities at Pazarcik, Türkiye. 1AD CAB provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), U.S. Sixth Fleet, and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873687
    VIRIN: 230215-N-VY489-0001
    Filename: DOD_109461835
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: TR

