U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Supply Drop Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinooks from the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, are loaded with humanitarian aid and supplies at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2023. Aid and supplies were offloaded to Turkish authorities at Pazarcik, Türkiye. 1AD CAB provides a dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), operating under U.S. Naval Forces Europe (NAVEUR), U.S. Sixth Fleet, and U.S. European Command as part of the International Turkish disaster relief efforts.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873687
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-VY489-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109461835
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
