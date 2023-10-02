Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In Case You Missed It

    RP, GERMANY

    02.10.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Ruiz-Vazquez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    In case you missed it, Col. Michael Donahue, 52nd Munitions Maintenance Group (MMG) commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah Dinan, 52nd MMG senior enlisted leader, stopped by the studio and shared great info on events happening around base. They also took their time to remind everyone to drink responsibly.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2023 06:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 873660
    VIRIN: 230210-F-WF370-021
    Filename: DOD_109461435
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Case You Missed It, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    52nd Fighter Wing
    Spangdahlem Air Base
    AFN Spangdahlem
    52nd Munitions Maintenance Group

