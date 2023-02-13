Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TurkiyeHADR - U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Message

    02.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    U.S. Ambassador Jeffry Flake, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, visited Incirlik Air Base to discuss the recent earthquakes that struck central-southern Türkiye on Feb 6, 2023, and see the humanitarian support efforts first-hand. As ambassador to Türkiye, Flake holds the highest civilian position as the chief of mission, and impacts the communication and resources of U.S. personnel, advancing U.S. foreign policy goals. As a fellow NATO ally, the U.S. Government mobilized personnel to assist Türkiye in their response efforts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873658
