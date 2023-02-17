Pacific News: February 17, 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873653" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: Crewmembers from U S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) and the Japan Coast Guard conducted a search-and-rescue exercise during SAPPHIRE 23 in Japan; the air show Aero India 23 kicked off at Air Force Station Yelahanka in India; and U.S. Marines participated in an annual squad competition in California.