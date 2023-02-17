On this Pacific News: Crewmembers from U S. Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) and the Japan Coast Guard conducted a search-and-rescue exercise during SAPPHIRE 23 in Japan; the air show Aero India 23 kicked off at Air Force Station Yelahanka in India; and U.S. Marines participated in an annual squad competition in California.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|873653
|VIRIN:
|230216-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109461249
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: February 17, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT