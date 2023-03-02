Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: 35th FGS Crew Chief

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    There is arguably no job closer to the successful take-off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon than a dedicated crew chief. During this feature, SrA Haifley, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, dedicated crew chief, explains why his job is so important, his favorite parts about this job and how proud he is to have such an pivotal role in the Kunsan Air Base mission.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 23:08
    Location: 26, KR

    Crew Chief
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Maintenance
    Pantons
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron

