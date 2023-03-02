Day in the Life: 35th FGS Crew Chief

There is arguably no job closer to the successful take-off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon than a dedicated crew chief. During this feature, SrA Haifley, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, dedicated crew chief, explains why his job is so important, his favorite parts about this job and how proud he is to have such an pivotal role in the Kunsan Air Base mission.
