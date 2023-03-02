Day in the Life: 35th FGS Crew Chief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



There is arguably no job closer to the successful take-off of an F-16 Fighting Falcon than a dedicated crew chief. During this feature, SrA Haifley, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron, dedicated crew chief, explains why his job is so important, his favorite parts about this job and how proud he is to have such an pivotal role in the Kunsan Air Base mission.