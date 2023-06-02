Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arizona Detachment (No Titles)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    The Arizona Detachment is a special duty assignment of 16 Sailors who are entrusted with ferrying over a thousand visitors to and from the Arizona Memorial daily.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 20:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873634
    VIRIN: 230206-F-CG016-555
    Filename: DOD_109460914
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Arizona Detachment (No Titles), by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona
    Sailor
    Arizona Memorial
    The Arizona Detachment
    Pearl Harbor National Park
    Navy Special Duty

