2023 New Hampshire Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

Ten Soldiers from the New Hampshire Army National Guard demonstrated a full array of military expertise to compete for the titles of Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year in the NHARNG Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 10-12, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, N.H, and the training site in Center Strafford, N.H.
Two Airmen from the New Hampshire Air National Guard and four servicemen from New Hampshire’s state partners El Salvador and Cabo Verde joined to compete in the events which lasted three days.
Day one was spent indoors at the ECTC, including a modified Army Combat Fitness Test, a board, a written test, and advanced warrior tasks and battle drills.
The second day, the competitors ventured out into the wilderness for night and day land navigation, then rode in a UH-60 "Black Hawk" helicopter to Center Strafford for marksmanship assessments in the M4 Carbine, the M17 pistol, and a stress shoot in which the competitors had to hit targets in between conducting a physical exercise.
The third day concluded with a 13.15-mile ruck march outside of the ECTC in Pembroke up and over hills surrounded by mountain views. Afterwards, the competitors, their sponsors, and supporting staff celebrated over a barbeque before hearing the winners called.
Spc. Brendan Tuttle, a HIMARS crewmember in Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, NHARNG, earned the title Soldier of the Year for 2023.
Staff Sgt. Davis Jollimore, a training noncommissioned officer at the Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, NHARNG, was named the 2023 Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.
(Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 23:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873632
|VIRIN:
|230214-Z-AH488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460905
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CONCORD, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
