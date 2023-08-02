Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Osan shares Super Bowl Hype

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.08.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 51st Fighter wing share their team pride, excitement and predictions for Super Bowl LVII at Osan Air Base, Feb. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)

    #SuperbowlLVII #USFK #USAF #51FW

