Airmen from the 51st Fighter wing share their team pride, excitement and predictions for Super Bowl LVII at Osan Air Base, Feb. 8, 2023. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2023 01:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873631
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-IC495-648
|Filename:
|DOD_109460861
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Osan shares Super Bowl Hype, by A1C Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
