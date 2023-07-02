Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 tests integration of the MQ-8C Fire Scout B-Roll

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Sean Potter 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, familiarize AH-1Z Viper pilots with Hellfire missiles guided by the U.S. Navy MQ-8C Fire Scout in El Centro, California, Feb. 7, 2023. Hellfire missiles require constant line-of-sight laser guidance until impact for maximum effect. The goal of this test is to develop tactics and procedures with the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems as the target-control aircraft, mitigating risk by allowing missiles to be fired from longer range and terrain-masked positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Cpl. Sean Potter)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873627
    VIRIN: 230214-M-TZ536-1001
    Filename: DOD_109460795
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 

    UH-1Y Huey
    Hellfire Missile
    Unmanned Aerial Systems
    AH-1Z Viper
    Laser Guided 
    MQ-8C Scout Fire

