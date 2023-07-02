U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, familiarize AH-1Z Viper pilots with Hellfire missiles guided by the U.S. Navy MQ-8C Fire Scout in El Centro, California, Feb. 7, 2023. Hellfire missiles require constant line-of-sight laser guidance until impact for maximum effect. The goal of this test is to develop tactics and procedures with the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems as the target-control aircraft, mitigating risk by allowing missiles to be fired from longer range and terrain-masked positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Cpl. Sean Potter)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873627
|VIRIN:
|230214-M-TZ536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460795
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 tests integration of the MQ-8C Fire Scout B-Roll, by Cpl Sean Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
