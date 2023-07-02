Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 tests integration of the MQ-8C Fire Scout B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, familiarize AH-1Z Viper pilots with Hellfire missiles guided by the U.S. Navy MQ-8C Fire Scout in El Centro, California, Feb. 7, 2023. Hellfire missiles require constant line-of-sight laser guidance until impact for maximum effect. The goal of this test is to develop tactics and procedures with the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems as the target-control aircraft, mitigating risk by allowing missiles to be fired from longer range and terrain-masked positions. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Cpl. Sean Potter)