    USO Flow

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Beeney 

    AFN Okinawa

    Volunteers at the Camp Foster USO told viewers about the amenities of their facility on Feb. 13, 2023 at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. This was to promote the USO as an organization to viewers of the "Big Game." (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney/Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 20:43
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 873626
    VIRIN: 230129-M-PI012-608
    Filename: DOD_109460780
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Flow, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    football
    USO
    Camp Foster
    Superbowl
    Big Game

