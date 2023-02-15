Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sparking Innovation: 412 MXG's Advanced Manufacturing 3D Scanner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The road to Spark Tank 2023 continues! This means the 412th Test Wing Innovation team, SparkED, is continuing the FY23 Airmen Pitch Process. The Airmen Pitch Process gives Units, Squadrons and Groups the chance to think of the next great innovative idea that sparks change for the better within their program. To provide inspiration for the future pitch, the 412th Maintenance Group's Advanced Manufacturing 3D Scanner was a successful idea in FY22. HandyScan3D is a handheld self-positioning laser scanning system that reverse engineers equipment for aircraft.

    How to pitch your idea: https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Article/3298608/sparking-innovation-412-mxgs-advanced-manufacturing-3d-scanner/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873625
    VIRIN: 230215-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109460774
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sparking Innovation: 412 MXG's Advanced Manufacturing 3D Scanner, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stem
    technology
    innovation
    Spark Tank
    Spark Tank 2023
    Airmen Pitch Process

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT