The road to Spark Tank 2023 continues! This means the 412th Test Wing Innovation team, SparkED, is continuing the FY23 Airmen Pitch Process. The Airmen Pitch Process gives Units, Squadrons and Groups the chance to think of the next great innovative idea that sparks change for the better within their program. To provide inspiration for the future pitch, the 412th Maintenance Group's Advanced Manufacturing 3D Scanner was a successful idea in FY22. HandyScan3D is a handheld self-positioning laser scanning system that reverse engineers equipment for aircraft.
How to pitch your idea: https://www.edwards.af.mil/News/Article/3298608/sparking-innovation-412-mxgs-advanced-manufacturing-3d-scanner/
|02.15.2023
|02.15.2023 17:50
|Package
|873625
|230215-F-SU785-0001
|DOD_109460774
|00:03:23
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, Sparking Innovation: 412 MXG's Advanced Manufacturing 3D Scanner, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
