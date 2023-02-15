President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Economy

President Biden delivers remarks on the progress we are making building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, and about his vision to grow the economy, lower costs, and reward work, not wealth – while reducing the deficit.
Lanham, MD
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:02
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|873623
|Filename:
|DOD_109460663
|Length:
|00:36:27
|Location:
|LANHAM, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
