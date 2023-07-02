Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Addresses Sailors at Aloha Academy

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (February 7, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii, addresses Sailors at the Aloha Academy. The Aloha Academy is a welcome aboard orientation brief for all active-duty military assigned to Oahu. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 16:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873621
    VIRIN: 220207-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_109460595
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii Addresses Sailors at Aloha Academy, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Aloha Academy
    Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett

