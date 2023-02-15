i3 Waypoints 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to the second annual i3 Waypoints Innovation Challenge. I3 Waypoints fast-tracks innovative ideas from across the Force, directly to the highest levels of the Navy Reserve, without filters or barriers along the way. The portal is open from Jan. 13 to March 31, 2023. Five finalists will be selected to pitch their ideas during a TV-style recorded broadcast where CNR, FORCM and industry leaders will judge and ultimately announce a winner on Aug. 31.