Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    i3 Waypoints 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Elisandro Diaz 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Welcome to the second annual i3 Waypoints Innovation Challenge. I3 Waypoints fast-tracks innovative ideas from across the Force, directly to the highest levels of the Navy Reserve, without filters or barriers along the way. The portal is open from Jan. 13 to March 31, 2023. Five finalists will be selected to pitch their ideas during a TV-style recorded broadcast where CNR, FORCM and industry leaders will judge and ultimately announce a winner on Aug. 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 873617
    VIRIN: 230215-N-N0301-0001
    Filename: DOD_109460473
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, i3 Waypoints 2023, by CPO Elisandro Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT