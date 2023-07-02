Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard CCMs seek professional development during CCMSTC

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Reich, lead facilitator of the Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course (CCMSTC) and state command chief for the Virginia National Guard, discusses the purpose of the course during the Air National Guard CCMSTC, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023. The ANG CCMSTC 40-hour course is designed to prepare newly assigned command chiefs for advanced roles and responsibilities at their assigned units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873613
    VIRIN: 230207-Z-LI010-1500
    Filename: DOD_109460467
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Air National Guard CCMs seek professional development during CCMSTC, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Air Force
    CCMSTC
    Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course

