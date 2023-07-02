Air National Guard CCMs seek professional development during CCMSTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Reich, lead facilitator of the Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course (CCMSTC) and state command chief for the Virginia National Guard, discusses the purpose of the course during the Air National Guard CCMSTC, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023. The ANG CCMSTC 40-hour course is designed to prepare newly assigned command chiefs for advanced roles and responsibilities at their assigned units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)