U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Reich, lead facilitator of the Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sergeant Training Course (CCMSTC) and state command chief for the Virginia National Guard, discusses the purpose of the course during the Air National Guard CCMSTC, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023. The ANG CCMSTC 40-hour course is designed to prepare newly assigned command chiefs for advanced roles and responsibilities at their assigned units. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 17:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873613
|VIRIN:
|230207-Z-LI010-1500
|Filename:
|DOD_109460467
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Air National Guard CCMs seek professional development during CCMSTC, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
