NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 15, 2023. Porter is currently deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 15:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873611
|VIRIN:
|230215-N-KK394-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460458
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 230215-N-KK394-2001, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
