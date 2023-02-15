Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230215-N-KK394-2001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) departs Naval Station Norfolk, Feb. 15, 2023. Porter is currently deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873611
    VIRIN: 230215-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_109460458
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    TAGS

    departure
    deployment
    USS Porter
    DDG 78
    CDS 22

