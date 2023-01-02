JUMPR Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Test - Joint Updating Measurements for Personnel Recovery (JT-JUMPR) was developed by the 414th Combat Training Squadron. JUMPR was established to test the retention of SERE training in pilots, as well as extending their survival and evasion abilities in an advanced battle-space against pacing challenges.