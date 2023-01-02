Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JUMPR Program

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Joint Test - Joint Updating Measurements for Personnel Recovery (JT-JUMPR) was developed by the 414th Combat Training Squadron. JUMPR was established to test the retention of SERE training in pilots, as well as extending their survival and evasion abilities in an advanced battle-space against pacing challenges.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873610
    VIRIN: 230201-F-LD225-525
    Filename: DOD_109460449
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: NV, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JUMPR Program, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    Combat Search and Rescue
    414th Combat Training Squadron
    RFNAFB
    JUMPR

