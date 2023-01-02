JUMPR Program

Joint Test - Joint Updating Measurements for Personnel Recovery (JT-JUMPR) was developed by the 414th Combat Training Squadron. JUMPR was established to test the retention of SERE training in pilots, as well as extending their survival and evasion abilities in an advanced battle-space against pacing challenges.
