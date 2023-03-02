Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ATSO Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NE, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 55th Wing conduct Ability to Survive and Operate (ATSO) training at Offutt AFB, Nebraska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873607
    VIRIN: 230203-F-CV998-326
    Filename: DOD_109460341
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT