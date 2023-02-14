Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Air Show Welcome Video

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Deccio 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2023 air show season. During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 33 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873600
    VIRIN: 230114-N-TV337-0001
    Filename: DOD_109460209
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 

    Blue Angels
    Naval Aviation
    Special Events
    NFDS Blue Angels
    LCDR Thomas Zimmerman
    Welcome to the Blue Angels 2023 Show Season

