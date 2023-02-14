2023 Air Show Welcome Video

Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, welcomes fans to the Blue Angels 2023 air show season. During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 33 locations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Deccio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873600
|VIRIN:
|230114-N-TV337-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460209
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
