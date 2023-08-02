Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M240 Bravo Training

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, conducted familiarization fire training using the M240B medium machine-gun, Feb. 8, 2023. The training was conducted to build proficiency in the use of the weapon system and to enhance the individual marksmanship abilities of Marines.

    “It is critically important that Marines, especially those assigned to the Security Augmentation Force, are proficient with the M240 and are able to properly employ the weapon system during SAF operations,” said Master Sgt. Tracy Brown, base operations chief, MCLB Albany.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873599
    VIRIN: 230208-M-FX029-816
    Filename: DOD_109460187
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    #M240 #MCLBA

