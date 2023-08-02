M240 Bravo Training

Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, conducted familiarization fire training using the M240B medium machine-gun, Feb. 8, 2023. The training was conducted to build proficiency in the use of the weapon system and to enhance the individual marksmanship abilities of Marines.
“It is critically important that Marines, especially those assigned to the Security Augmentation Force, are proficient with the M240 and are able to properly employ the weapon system during SAF operations,” said Master Sgt. Tracy Brown, base operations chief, MCLB Albany.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873599
|VIRIN:
|230208-M-FX029-816
|Filename:
|DOD_109460187
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
