M240 Bravo Training

Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, conducted familiarization fire training using the M240B medium machine-gun, Feb. 8, 2023. The training was conducted to build proficiency in the use of the weapon system and to enhance the individual marksmanship abilities of Marines.



“It is critically important that Marines, especially those assigned to the Security Augmentation Force, are proficient with the M240 and are able to properly employ the weapon system during SAF operations,” said Master Sgt. Tracy Brown, base operations chief, MCLB Albany.