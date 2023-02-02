Why I Serve - SSG Hutchins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SG Steffan R. Hutchins, Combined Arms Command - Training will share why he decided to join the Army and why he continues to serve. His story will be shared on #WhyIServeWednesdays social media to show others how an Army career can benefit the future generations. Add the goarmy.com website at the end of the short >1 minute video to get more drive and potential Soldiers to the career survey.



Focus: How has the Army benefited my family, education, travel, value, friendships, etc.