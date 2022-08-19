U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in Warrior GMR/Rugbytown Sevens Rocket League competition (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard eSports team competed in the Rugbytown Sevens eSports Cup, August 19, 2022, at Infinity Park at Glendale in Glendale, Colorado. The competition was held in conjunction with the annual Armed Forces Sports Rugby Championship, where the Coast Guard rugby team competed amongst other U.S. military teams as well as international teams. (US. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)