The U.S. Coast Guard eSports team competed in the Rugbytown Sevens eSports Cup, August 19, 2022, at Infinity Park at Glendale in Glendale, Colorado. The competition was held in conjunction with the annual Armed Forces Sports Rugby Championship, where the Coast Guard rugby team competed amongst other U.S. military teams as well as international teams. (US. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 13:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873587
|VIRIN:
|220819-G-CF771-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460059
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|GLENDALE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in Warrior GMR/Rugbytown Sevens Rocket League competition (B-roll), by PO2 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
