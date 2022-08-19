Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in Warrior GMR/Rugbytown Sevens Rocket League competition (B-roll)

    GLENDALE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    The U.S. Coast Guard eSports team competed in the Rugbytown Sevens eSports Cup, August 19, 2022, at Infinity Park at Glendale in Glendale, Colorado. The competition was held in conjunction with the annual Armed Forces Sports Rugby Championship, where the Coast Guard rugby team competed amongst other U.S. military teams as well as international teams. (US. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 13:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: GLENDALE, CO, US 

    video games
    gaming
    esports
    Rocket League
    Coast Guard Gaming
    CGG

