    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Departs Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) transits Puget Sound following a 41-month engineered refueling overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Feb. 9, 2023. Louisiana is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873586
    VIRIN: 230209-N-CE703-1001
    Filename: DOD_109460058
    Length: 00:05:09
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 

    Submarine
    Fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBN)
    Puget Sound
    submarine group 9
    Puget Sound Naval Shipyard

