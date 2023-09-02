USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Departs Bremerton

The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) transits Puget Sound following a 41-month engineered refueling overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Feb. 9, 2023. Louisiana is one of eight ballistic-missile submarines stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the United States. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873586
|VIRIN:
|230209-N-CE703-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109460058
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
