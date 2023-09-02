Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint training in San Diego sharpens survival skills for Wing Airmen

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Reservists from the 445th Airlift Wing traveled to San Diego, California for a joint training event Jan. 18-23, 2023. The training was coordinated between the 445th AW and the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC)-3, HSC-8, HSC-23 and Coast Guard Sector San Diego. Over 150 Reservists from the 445th AW, to include 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron, 445th Maintenance Group, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 445th Maintenance Squadron, 87th Aerial Port Squadron and 89th Airlift Wing provided support or participated in the training event that included water survival, AES training flights and urban survival, evasion, resistance and escape.(U.S. Air Force video/Master Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 12:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873585
    VIRIN: 220209-F-BT522-0666
    Filename: DOD_109460023
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #445AW #citizen airmen #CES #445AW #Coronado #89AS #SERE #445AES #4

