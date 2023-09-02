Joint training in San Diego sharpens survival skills for Wing Airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reservists from the 445th Airlift Wing traveled to San Diego, California for a joint training event Jan. 18-23, 2023. The training was coordinated between the 445th AW and the Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC)-3, HSC-8, HSC-23 and Coast Guard Sector San Diego. Over 150 Reservists from the 445th AW, to include 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron, 445th Maintenance Group, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 445th Maintenance Squadron, 87th Aerial Port Squadron and 89th Airlift Wing provided support or participated in the training event that included water survival, AES training flights and urban survival, evasion, resistance and escape.(U.S. Air Force video/Master Sgt. Patrick O’Reilly)