Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Commander Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, Executive Director Kathy Watern, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman pay tribute to the men and women of the Center who were lost in 2022. Their contributions will always be remembered. (U. S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 11:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|873574
|VIRIN:
|230125-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109459958
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC leaders pay tribute to the Center employees who were lost in 2022, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
