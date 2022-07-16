Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in multinational competition (B-roll)

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    The U.S. Coast Guard eSports team competed in the Armed Forces Dungeon Clash, July 16, 2022 in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The Armed Forces Dungeon Clash is a multinational eSports event where each branch of the U.S. military competes against one another, as well as teams from the British Army and the Royal British Air Force (US. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mieszala)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Esports team competes in multinational competition (B-roll), by PO2 Jasmine Mieszala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    video games
    World of Warcraft
    gaming
    eSports
    Coast Guard Gaming
    CGG

