Around the Expeditionary Center, Exercise Scarlet Dragon

The Expeditionary Center Enterprise conducted Exercised Scarlet Dragon in preparation for Mobility Guardian 23. Scarlet Dragon is a Joint Services Exercise which focuses on the ability to Project, Connect, Maneuver and Sustain the Joint Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 11:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|873563
|VIRIN:
|230215-F-MA925-932
|Filename:
|DOD_109459806
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
