    Around the Expeditionary Center, Exercise Scarlet Dragon

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    The Expeditionary Center Enterprise conducted Exercised Scarlet Dragon in preparation for Mobility Guardian 23. Scarlet Dragon is a Joint Services Exercise which focuses on the ability to Project, Connect, Maneuver and Sustain the Joint Force.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 11:04
    Location: US

