Medical Chemical Defense Materiel (MCDM)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To protect our Soldiers from deadly threats, the Army Medical Logistics Command (AMLC) sustains an initial issue inventory of consumable medical countermeasures against a variety of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfare agents. These assets are maintained for Soldiers and military working dogs that deploy in support of geographic combatant commands theater-strategic and operational requirements. Learn more about the MCDM program, including how it operationally managed and how units request, receive, and divest or dispose of their MCDM.