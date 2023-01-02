Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Chemical Defense Materiel (MCDM)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    To protect our Soldiers from deadly threats, the Army Medical Logistics Command (AMLC) sustains an initial issue inventory of consumable medical countermeasures against a variety of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfare agents. These assets are maintained for Soldiers and military working dogs that deploy in support of geographic combatant commands theater-strategic and operational requirements. Learn more about the MCDM program, including how it operationally managed and how units request, receive, and divest or dispose of their MCDM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 11:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 873561
    VIRIN: 230201-A-QL922-862
    PIN: 11111
    Filename: DOD_109459784
    Length: 00:12:04
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Chemical Defense Materiel (MCDM), by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    MEDLOG
    Medical Materiel
    Chembio
    MDCM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT