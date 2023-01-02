Medical Chemical Defense Materiel (MCDM)

To protect our Soldiers from deadly threats, the Army Medical Logistics Command (AMLC) sustains an initial issue inventory of consumable medical countermeasures against a variety of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfare agents. These assets are maintained for Soldiers and military working dogs that deploy in support of geographic combatant commands theater-strategic and operational requirements. Learn more about the MCDM program, including how it operationally managed and how units request, receive, and divest or dispose of their MCDM.
|02.01.2023
|02.15.2023 11:13
|Package
|873561
|230201-A-QL922-862
|11111
|DOD_109459784
|00:12:04
|MD, US
|0
|0
