Urban Assault New Jersey Army National Guard

1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers conduct urban assault training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Feb. 10, 2023. Shot in 4K: explosives, troop assaults, casualty recovery, building penetration, and opposing forces. (New Jersey National Guard video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873550
|VIRIN:
|230210-O-PK324-973
|Filename:
|DOD_109459595
|Length:
|00:11:50
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
