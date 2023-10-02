Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Assault New Jersey Army National Guard

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Video by Kenneth Brown 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers conduct urban assault training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Feb. 10, 2023. Shot in 4K: explosives, troop assaults, casualty recovery, building penetration, and opposing forces. (New Jersey National Guard video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873550
    VIRIN: 230210-O-PK324-973
    Filename: DOD_109459595
    Length: 00:11:50
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    TAGS

    Urban Assault New Jersey National Guard Infantry

