Blackhawk H-60M New Jersey Army National Guard B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/873546" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

UH-60M Blackhawks from the New Jersey Army National Guard land, disperse troops, and take off at Fort Dix, New Jersey, February 10, 2023 during air assault training. Shot in 4K with wide and medium shots of landing (TC :54) and takeoff (TC 1:54). Troop rally wide, medium, and close up (TC 2:30). (New Jersey National Guard video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)