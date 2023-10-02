UH-60M Blackhawks from the New Jersey Army National Guard land, disperse troops, and take off at Fort Dix, New Jersey, February 10, 2023 during air assault training. Shot in 4K with wide and medium shots of landing (TC :54) and takeoff (TC 1:54). Troop rally wide, medium, and close up (TC 2:30). (New Jersey National Guard video by Kenneth Shaner Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873546
|VIRIN:
|230210-O-PK324-246
|Filename:
|DOD_109459570
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Blackhawk H-60M New Jersey Army National Guard B-Roll, by Kenneth Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
