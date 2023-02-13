AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Chaplain Jones Resiliency

Lt. Col. Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, joined American Forces Network Incirlik to address trauma and resiliency on Feb. 9, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2023 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|873530
|VIRIN:
|230213-F-DJ826-619
|Filename:
|DOD_109459376
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
