    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Chaplain Jones Resiliency

    1, TURKEY

    02.13.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Lt. Col. Dwayne Jones, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, joined American Forces Network Incirlik to address trauma and resiliency on Feb. 9, 2023 at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Department of Defense Radio Spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.15.2023 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873530
    VIRIN: 230213-F-DJ826-619
    Filename: DOD_109459376
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Chaplain Jones Resiliency, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Incirlik
    EUCOM
    39th Air Base Wing
    AFN Incirlik
    Third Air Force
    Turkiye
    TurkiyeHADR

