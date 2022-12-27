USCGC Bear’s crew to return home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

The crews of USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) and USCGC Isaac Mayo (WPC 1112) interdict an unsafe migrant vessel in transit to Florida in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 27, 2022. While underway, Bear’s crew conducted counter drug and maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Bear)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 14:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873405
|VIRIN:
|230214-G-G0100-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109457777
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
