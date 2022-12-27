USCGC Bear’s crew to return home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crews of USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) and USCGC Isaac Mayo (WPC 1112) interdict an unsafe migrant vessel in transit to Florida in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 27, 2022. While underway, Bear’s crew conducted counter drug and maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Bear)