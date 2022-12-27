Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Bear’s crew to return home following 60-day deployment in Florida Straits

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The crews of USCGC Bear (WMEC 901) and USCGC Isaac Mayo (WPC 1112) interdict an unsafe migrant vessel in transit to Florida in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 27, 2022. While underway, Bear’s crew conducted counter drug and maritime safety and security missions while working to detect, deter and intercept unsafe and illegal migrant ventures bound for the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Bear)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 14:24
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    uscg
    CGatSea
    OVS
    USCGC Bear (WMEC 901)

