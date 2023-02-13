B-Roll: Justified Accord 2023 U.S. Army EOD trains Kenyan, Ugandan Troops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 720 Ordnance Company (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) teach classes to partner nations, Isiolo, Kenya on Feb. 13, 2023. Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces and the Ugandan military received training on how to identify improvised explosive devices (IED) and how to scan for hidden IEDs.

Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multi-national exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.



1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces in formation

2. (06:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers walk down the road

3. (10:05) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier speaks with Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers

4. (17:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US Army Soldier talks about an implied IED site

5. (22:11) WIDE SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier briefs members of the Kenyan and Ugandan military

6. (27:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED

7. (35:04) CLOSE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier (feet) searches for implied IED

8. (40:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED

9. (55:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs

10. (59:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier

11. (01:05:27) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier

12. (01:10:03) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier

13. (01:15:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED

14. (01:28:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED