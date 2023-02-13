Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Justified Accord 2023 U.S. Army EOD trains Kenyan, Ugandan Troops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ISIOLO, KENYA

    02.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Alysia C Brewster 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 720 Ordnance Company (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) teach classes to partner nations, Isiolo, Kenya on Feb. 13, 2023. Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces and the Ugandan military received training on how to identify improvised explosive devices (IED) and how to scan for hidden IEDs.
    Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multi-national exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

    1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces in formation
    2. (06:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers walk down the road
    3. (10:05) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier speaks with Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers
    4. (17:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US Army Soldier talks about an implied IED site
    5. (22:11) WIDE SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier briefs members of the Kenyan and Ugandan military
    6. (27:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED
    7. (35:04) CLOSE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier (feet) searches for implied IED
    8. (40:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED
    9. (55:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs
    10. (59:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
    11. (01:05:27) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
    12. (01:10:03) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
    13. (01:15:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED
    14. (01:28:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 14:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873404
    VIRIN: 230213-Z-RS418-001
    Filename: DOD_109457776
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ISIOLO, KE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Justified Accord 2023 U.S. Army EOD trains Kenyan, Ugandan Troops, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Multinational
    Interoperability
    Partnership
    StrongerTogether
    weeklyvideos
    JustifiedAccord
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT