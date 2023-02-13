B-Roll: Justified Accord 2023 U.S. Army EOD trains Kenyan, Ugandan Troops

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 720 Ordnance Company (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) teach classes to partner nations, Isiolo, Kenya on Feb. 13, 2023. Members of the Kenyan Defence Forces and the Ugandan military received training on how to identify improvised explosive devices (IED) and how to scan for hidden IEDs.
Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command’s largest exercise in East Africa. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this multi-national exercise brings together more than 20 countries from four continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping missions, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.
1. (00:00) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces in formation
2. (06:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers walk down the road
3. (10:05) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier speaks with Kenyan Defence Forces Soldiers
4. (17:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US Army Soldier talks about an implied IED site
5. (22:11) WIDE SHOT: U.S. Army Soldier briefs members of the Kenyan and Ugandan military
6. (27:05) WIDE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED
7. (35:04) CLOSE SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier (feet) searches for implied IED
8. (40:09) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan Defence Forces Soldier searches for implied IED
9. (55:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs
10. (59:17) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
11. (01:05:27) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
12. (01:10:03) WIDE SHOT: Ugandan military members listen to a block of instruction on identifying IEDs by a U.S. Soldier
13. (01:15:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED
14. (01:28:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Ugandan military members identify items they would take from an exploded IED
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 14:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873404
|VIRIN:
|230213-Z-RS418-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109457776
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ISIOLO, KE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Justified Accord 2023 U.S. Army EOD trains Kenyan, Ugandan Troops, by SGT Alysia C Brewster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
