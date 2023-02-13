Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TurkiyeHADR - Earthquake Relief Cargo Truck Loading B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TURKEY

    02.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    AFN Incirlik

    Following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873402
    VIRIN: 220213-F-CW240-1002
    Filename: DOD_109457589
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TurkiyeHADR - Earthquake Relief Cargo Truck Loading B-Roll, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Air Forces in Europe

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

    Republic of Turkey (Turkey)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Third Air Force
    weeklyvideos
    Task Force 61/2
    Turkiye
    TurkiyeHADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT