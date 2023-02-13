Following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, U.S. military forces are providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in support of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the international community to the Turkish people during this tragedy. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 13:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873402
|VIRIN:
|220213-F-CW240-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109457589
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|TR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TurkiyeHADR - Earthquake Relief Cargo Truck Loading B-Roll, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
United States Air Forces in Europe
United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
Republic of Turkey (Turkey)
