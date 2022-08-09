U.S. and Canadian personnel operate in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Joint Operations Center Sept. 8, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2023 13:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|873401
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-NE677-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109457576
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, NORAD and USNORTHCOM Joint Operations Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT