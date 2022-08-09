Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD and USNORTHCOM Joint Operations Center

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    U.S. and Canadian personnel operate in the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Joint Operations Center Sept. 8, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 13:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 873401
    VIRIN: 220908-F-NE677-0001
    Filename: DOD_109457576
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    NORAD
    NORTHCOM
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    North American Aerospace Defense Command

