Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Ship Requirements

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Isaac Lamberth 

    Communication Directorate             

    When partnered with the Navy, the Marine Corps is uniquely capable, of expeditionary and amphibious operations. To do so we require no less than 31 Amphibious Warfare Ships and 35 Medium Landing Ships to meet the requirements stated in multiple National Defense Strategies.

    Our maritime mobility is critically important now, and even more so in the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.14.2023 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 873384
    VIRIN: 230214-M-VP013-645
    Filename: DOD_109457388
    Length: 00:10:23
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    meu
    Medium Landing Ship
    marine expeditionary units
    LSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT